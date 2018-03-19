Drivers stranded at school overnight after snow closes 64 miles of A30

The 'mini beast from the east' brought disruption at the weekend. Credit: PA

More than 80 people spent the night at a school after heavy snow shut a 64-mile stretch of a major road in south west England. The A30 was hit by "significant snow" overnight, Devon and Cornwall Police said, with conditions "changing rapidly from passable to impossible". Around 64 miles of road between the M5 at Exeter and the A38 at Bodmin were shut as a result while officers and Highways England cleared the route. Among those stranded were two newlyweds, who were forced to spend their wedding night at a rest centre at Okehampton College at the north side of Dartmoor.

Commuters across the country have been warned of potential snow and ice hazards on Monday as a wintry snap dubbed the "mini beast from the east" continues to cause disruption. Some schools are expected to be closed, while train services are also said to be affected in places. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for England and Wales that will remain in place until 10am and further snow is expected across parts of the south-west of England, with a few light snow showers for other southern counties for a time. A separate yellow ice warning has been issued for parts of southern and eastern Scotland until 10am. The A30 was hit by "significant snow" overnight, Devon and Cornwall Police said, tweeting: "#A30 #DevonandCornwall closed, significant snow that highways are working to clear, if you're already on it drive with caution as conditions are variable changing rapidly from passable to impossible, if not on it DELAY YOUR JOURNEY until midmorning at the earliest".

