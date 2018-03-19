UK and EU agree Brexit transition deal

A Brexit transition deal has been agreed which will allow talks on the future trade relationship between the EU and UK to be triggered later this week.

Brexit Secretary David Davis hailed the agreement between Britain and the European Commission as a "significant step" following talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

But the thorny question of the Irish border and the governance of the eventual withdrawal agreement remain to be settled.

Under the terms of the joint legal text agreed by Mr Barnier and Mr Davis, the UK will be able to negotiate and ratify trade deals with outside countries following Brexit day in March 2019, to enter into force after the end of a transition period lasting until the end of 2020.

EU citizens arriving in the UK during the transition, as well as Britons settling on the continent, will have the same rights as those in place before Brexit day, said Mr Barnier.

The agreement must be approved by EU leaders meeting at the European Council summit on March 22 and 23. This will allow vital negotiations on future EU/UK trade relations to get under way in earnest.

Talks will continue on outstanding issues over the summer before a final text of the withdrawal is agreed in October and sent to the European and UK parliaments for ratification.