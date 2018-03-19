First pedestrian death involving driverless vehicle after woman hit by self-driving Uber car

A woman has been struck and killed by a self-driving Uber vehicle, in what is thought to be the first ever death involving a driverless car and a pedestrian.

Elaine Herzberg, 49, was crossing the road when she was hit by the self-driving Volvo, which had an operator behind the wheel but was in autonomous mode.

The car was being driven in a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, as part of tests Uber are conducting throughout North America.

Uber has now halted all of its driverless tests, which were also being carried out in Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed condolences on his Twitter account and said the company is working with local law enforcement on the investigation.