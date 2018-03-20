Coronations Street's male rape storyline sees 1,700% increase in calls to survivors' helpline

A national male rape charity has seen a 1,700% increase in calls from people asking for help following a Coronation Street storyline.

Male Survivor has had an influx of calls since the scenes were aired on the long-running series last Friday.

Viewers of the ITV soap have seen David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) drugged and raped by his new friend mechanic Josh Tucker.

David wakes up the next morning in Josh's bed and although Josh is not around David realises that he had been drugged and starts to remember what has happened to him.

In the coming weeks David will struggle with what has happened and internalise the attack, keeping it a secret from his friends and family who grow increasingly worried about his behaviour.

The ITV show's producer Kate Oates said the soap wanted to highlight the "culture of silence" around male sexual assault.