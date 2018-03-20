Donald Trump criticised for congratulating Vladimir Putin on his re-election victory

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin for his re-election as Russia’s leader for a fourth term.

Republican Senator and former presidential nominee, John McCain said in a statement: “An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections.

“And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country's future, including the countless Russian patriots who have risked so much to protest and resist Putin's regime."