Fathers wanting equal share of childcare are failed by workplace policies, Government warns

Fathers wanting to take an equal share of looking after young children are being failed by workplace policies, the Government is being warned.

MPs called for better support for working fathers to help them care for their children.

The Women and Equalities Committee said that despite good intentions, policies aimed at helping fathers are not delivering what they promise, especially for less well-off workers.

A report said the right to request flexible working had not created the necessary cultural change, while the Government had admitted its flagship shared parental leave scheme will not meet its objective for most fathers.

The MPs made a series of recommendations, including setting statutory paternity pay at 90% of a father's wages, capped for higher earners, and a new policy of 12 weeks leave for a father in a child's first year as an alternative to shared leave.

The Government was also urged to legislate immediately to make sure all jobs are advertised as flexible from day one unless there was a solid business reason not to.

Maria Miller, who chairs the committee said: "The evidence is clear, an increasing number of fathers want to take a more equal share of childcare when their children are young but current policies do not support them in doing so.

"There is a historical lack of support for men in this area, and negative cultural assumptions about gender roles persist.

"While the Government has taken positive steps forwards and has good intentions, workplace policies have not kept up with the social changes in people's everyday lives.

"Outdated assumptions about men's and women's roles in relation to work and childcare are a further barrier to change.

"If we want a society where women and men have equality both at work and at home, I would strongly urge ministers to consider our findings.

"Effective policies around statutory paternity pay, parental leave and flexible working are all vital if we are to meet the needs of families and tackle the gender pay gap."