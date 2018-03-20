Kiara Moore, 2, dies after being pulled from car ditched in a Welsh river

A two-year-old girl has died after being rescued from a car found in a river in Wales, police have said.

Kiara Moore, who would have celebrated her third birthday next Tuesday, died at the University Hospital of Wales after being recovered from a silver Mini in the River Teifi in Cardigan.

On Monday afternoon, numerous Facebook posts claimed a silver Mini had been stolen from the town with a girl in it.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it received a call about a missing vehicle at 3.30pm and posted on its Twitter page that the Mini had been located at 5.11pm.