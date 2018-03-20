Producers of The Crown apologise to Matt Smith and Claire Foy following gender pay gap revelation

The producers of Netflix series The Crown have apologised to Claire Foy and Matt Smith, saying the co-stars were not aware of the pay gap.

Speaking at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem, producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries admitted that Smith was paid more for his portrayal of the Duke of Edinburgh than his leading lady and co-star Foy, who had the title role of the Queen in the series.

Despite Foy holding the lead role, Smith's previous work on Dr Who earned him higher pay, the show's producers said.

Left Bank Pictures said: "We want to apologise to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the centre of a media storm this week through no fault of their own.

"The actors are not aware of who gets what, and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues."