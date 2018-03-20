Red Arrows jet crashes in incident at RAF Valley in north Wales

A Red Arrows jet has crashed at RAF Valley, in north Wales, a Ministry of Defence spokesman confirmed.

It is understood there were two people on board the jet.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: "We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service added: “We were called shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon to reports an aircraft had crashed at RAF Valley in Holyhead. There is an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance at the scene.”