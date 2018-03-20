Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Theresa May must deliver a 'proper Brexit'

Theresa May has been warned that her concessions to Brussels will only be acceptable to Tory Eurosceptics if she delivers a "proper Brexit".

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the influential European Research Group of Tories, said the Government had given away too much in a "very unsatisfactory" agreement.

Britain and the European Commission reached agreement on a transition deal which will allow talks on the future trade relationship to be triggered later this week.

Brexit Secretary David Davis hailed the agreement as a "significant step" following talks with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.

But there was fury in Tory ranks amid claims that there had been a betrayal of the UK's fishing industry and the transitional deal would leave Britain bound by rules from Brussels it no longer had a say in.

Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC's Newsnight: "I make no bones about it, I think this transition agreement is a very unsatisfactory agreement - not just on fish.

"The only thing that makes it acceptable is the hope that it is leading to a proper Brexit at the end of 2020.

"This agreement gives away almost everything and it is very hard to see what the Government has got in return."

He added: "Somebody said to me the Government had rolled over but had not even had its tummy tickled."

Some issues remained to be settled, including the thorny question of the Irish border and the governance of the eventual withdrawal agreement.