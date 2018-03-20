Farewells at Russian embassy as expelled diplomats prepare to leave UK

People with suitcases leave the Russian embassy in London. Credit: AP

Minibuses and removal vans have been at the Russian embassy in London as 23 expelled diplomats prepare to leave the UK. The diplomats, who were identified as 'undeclared intelligence officers' by Prime Minister Theresa May, were ordered to leave in response to the Salisbury spy poisoning case in which Russia is thought to be responsible. Around 80 people, including those expelled and their families, could be seen hugging each other and waving as they left the embassy in a procession of vehicles. In response to the expulsions, Russia ordered 23 British diplomats to leave their embassy in Moscow within a week.

Russians wave goodbye as 23 diplomats prepare to leave the UK Credit: AP

In retaliation, Theresa May is expected to focus her efforts on freezing Russian assets in the UK. Tensions are expected to continue rising as a senior police offcier confirmed investigations into the Salisbury nerve agent attack could take months. Assistant Commissioner for Counter Terrorism at the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu said: "To date, detectives have recovered 762 exhibits and are trawling through around 4,000 hours of CCTV. "They are making good progress in what is a painstaking investigation that is likely to be ongoing for weeks, if not months." It appears as though the investigation is currently focusing on the car that carried Sergei Skripal's daughter Yulia from the airport, however police say they are probing all "movements" of the Skripals. Mr Basu said: "We are learning more about Sergei and Yulia's movements but we need to be clearer around their exact movements."

A car leaves the Russian embassy in London as Moscow waits for nearly two dozen Russian diplomats Credit: AP