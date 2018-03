Today is the Spring Equinox - natures first day of Spring. The day become longer and the nights a little shorter. Nowhere near as mild as it could be this time of year but less cold with calmer, clearer skies. Cloudy for central zones and brisk breeze feeding in some showery bursts from the North Sea, Elsewhere, cheerful with springtime sunshine, boosting temperatures in places. Tonight, freezing with frost and some fog patches.