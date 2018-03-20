‘Serial bomber’ suspected after fifth explosion in three weeks rocks Texas

Texas has been rocked by a fifth explosion in less than three weeks, placing the state on high alert.

Early on Tuesday morning, a bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution centre near San Antonio, injuring one person.

The package exploded shortly after midnight on Tuesday, leaving an employee with non-life-threatening injuries from the blast.

Federal agents say the explosion may be linked to other attacks by what they believe is a serial bomber.

This is now the fifth explosion in Texas in less than three weeks – four of which have taken place in the state capital, Austin.

Three package bombs inside cardboard boxes were left on doorsteps over ten days starting on March 2, killing two people and injuring two others.