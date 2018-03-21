Texas serial bombing suspect killed after detonating device during police chase

Officials work at the scene where the 'serial bomber' suspect detonated an explosive in his vehicle. Credit: AP

The suspected Texas serial bomber has been killed during a confrontation with police, officials confirmed. Police chiefs said the suspect, described as a 24-year-old white male, detonated a device as he was being pursued by police. Police had earlier reported an officer involved shooting on the North Interstate 35 but it was unclear whether it was related to the spate of bombings.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!

At a news conference, authorities said they had identified the suspect in the last 24 hours and located his vehicle. As he drove away on Wednesday morning, police followed before the car ran into a ditch on the side of a road. When members of a SWAT team approached, the suspect detonated an explosive device inside the vehicle. The blast knocked back one officer, while a second officer fired his weapon.

Emergency services at the site of one of the explosions in Austin, Texas on Tuesday Credit: AP

Two people have been killed and four others injured in four different explosions in Austin over the last 17 days. A fifth explosion at a FedEx distribution centre placed the state on high alert.

A FedEx worker is evacuated on Tuesday morning after an explosion. Credit: AP

A 39-year old man and a 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured in two separate parcel bomb blasts on March 12. And on Sunday, two men aged 22 and 23 were injured in an explosion triggered by a tripwire. Authorities had warned that the devices appeared to be getting more sophisticated. "We are clearly dealing with a serial bomber," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said. "We will have to determine if we see a specific ideology behind this."

