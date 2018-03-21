Latest Texas blast not linked to serial bomber, officials say

Emergency teams have responded to another reported explosion in the capital of Texas - the sixth in the past three weeks.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 30s was injured - but police are not linking the explosion of the "incendiary device" to others which have caused panic in the city.

Investigators are continuing to pursue a suspected serial bomber terrorising Austin for weeks and have uncovered what seemed like valuable new leads in the case.

The device went off at a Goodwill store, and nearby stores and shopping centres were evacuated.

Gary Davis, president and CEO of Goodwill Texas, said the device was contained in a bag and detonated when a worker moved it.

"We put all the donations we get in a big cardboard box. He pulled something out in a bag, completely normal, and the device went off," Mr Davis said.

He added: "In this town, if an incendiary device goes off, everybody just scatters and panics. We're all on edge."

Even before the report of Tuesday evening's explosion, it had already been a busy day for authorities.

A bomb inside a package exploded around 1am on Tuesday as it passed along a conveyor belt at a FedEx shipping centre near San Antonio, causing minor injuries to a worker.

The Austin Police Department, the FBI and other federal agencies confirmed that the package centre blast was related to four previous ones that killed two people and seriously injured four others.

That explosion occurred at a FedEx facility in Schertz, just northeast of San Antonio and about 60 miles (95 kilometres) southwest of Austin.

Later in the morning, police sent a bomb squad to a FedEx facility outside the Austin airport to check on a suspicious package that was reported at around 6.20am.

Federal agencies and police later said that package had indeed contained an explosive that was successfully intercepted by authorities. They added that the intercepted package, too, was believed to be related to the other bombings.