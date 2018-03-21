Boris Johnson likens Russia hosting World Cup to Hitler's 1936 Olympics

Boris Johnson has agreed with a Labour MP that Vladimir Putin will use this summer's World Cup like Hitler did the 1936 Olympics.

Giving evidence at the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, the foreign secretary concurred with Labour’s Ian Austin who said the Russian president would use the occasion as a propaganda exercise, comparing it to the notorious pre-war Berlin Games.

Mr Johnson described the idea of Putin "glorying in this sporting event" as "an emetic prospect" saying "I think the comparison with 1936 is certainly right."

Mr Austin said the the idea of Mr Putin using the Moscow World Cup as PR to gloss over Russia's "gross human rights abuses."

The Dudley North MP called on Mr Johnson to reconsider England participating in the tournament.