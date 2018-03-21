'Breaking Bad' student gang leader who sold $1 million worth of drugs jailed for 15 years

The leader of a gang of students who sold $1 million worth of drugs via the "dark web" after being inspired by the TV show 'Breaking Bad' has been jailed for 15 years and three months.

Described as the "whiz-kid" and "prime mover" of the operation Basil Assaf, 26, was studying petro-chemical engineering at the University of Manchester.

Joined by Elliott Hyams, 26, James Roden, 25, and Jaikishen Patel, 26, the gang imported, exported and supplied ecstasy, 2CB, LSD and ketamine.

The FBI discovered the ring as part of its investigation and informed the National Crime Agency, who went on to raid Assaf and Roden's flat near the university and discovered a "drug dealing factory".

The men, who are all from London, ran their operation on the Silk Road website, hidden on the dark web, from May 2011 onwards until the FBI brought it down in October 2013 and seized its servers.