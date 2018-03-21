Calm and cloudy for most

A calm, quiet couple of days with cloudy skies meaning the sunshine in short supply. Not as cold as it has been - many of us will stay free free tonight but tomorrow will be a chilly start in rural spots as temperatures fall to just 2C. A soggy, breezy start for the south-east and East Anglia before it dries up. Elsewhere cloudy, grey skies but cheering up in places where the cloud breaks. Here temperatures boosted to 11-12C. Breezy and wet across Northern Ireland later - transferring into western Scotland later in the day.