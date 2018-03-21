China's Christians fearful of Xi Jinping crackdown on church freedom

Xi Jinping's tightening grip on power is becoming an increasing concern for China's increasing population of Christians.

Nearly 70 million people in China profess to be Christian, roughly 5% of the population, and this figure predicted to grow to 247 million by 2030.

But President Xi, who has changed legislation to allow him to rule indefinitely, is leading a crackdown on religious freedoms.

China's Christians are already monitored by the Communist state, and now it is feared the new "Religious Affairs Regulation" could result in greater state control of the church.