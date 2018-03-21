Declan Donnelly to present ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway alone after Ant McPartlin returns to rehab

Declan Donnelly will host Saturday Night Takeaway alone when the show returns on Saturday March 31 following his partner Ant McPartlin's return to rehab, ITV has confirmed.

Ant, 42, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in south-west London on Sunday, sparking his decision to go back into treatment and to step down from his current TV commitments.

A spokesman for ITV said on Wednesday: "We can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return to ITV on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later."

Declan Donnelly wrote on his and McPartlin's Twitter account: "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.

"We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that.

"Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series."