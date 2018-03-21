Tens of thousands of ill or disabled people underpaid benefits, spending watchdog finds

Tens of thousands of ill or disabled people were underpaid benefits by an average of around £5,000, the public spending watchdog has found.

An estimated 70,000 claimants transferred to Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) from other benefits since 2011 were underpaid - some by up to £20,000 - the National Audit Office (NAO) reported.

Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, hit out at the "shoddy administration" at the Department for Work and Pensions which left vulnerable people out of pocket.

NAO chief Sir Amyas Morse said: "The facts of this case are that tens of thousands of people, most of whom have severely limiting disabilities and illnesses, have been underpaid by thousands of pounds each, while the Department for several years failed to get a proper grip on the problem.

"The Department has now committed to fixing this error by April 2019, but not everyone will be repaid all the money they have missed out on."

As a result of the error the DWP estimates it will need to pay a total of between £570 million to £830 million more ESA than previously expected by the end of 2022-23.

The NAO report said: "The average underpayment is likely to be around £5,000 by mid 2018-19, with the Department owning an estimated total of £340 million in underpaid benefits."

A review of 1,000 sample cases suggested that around 45,000 claimants in total may be due around £2,500 each, but 20,000 entitled to the severe disability premium could be owed around £11,500 each and "a small number of people" could have been underpaid by £20,000.