Theresa May says Facebook and Cambridge Analytica should comply with data probe

Facebook and Cambridge Analytica should fully comply with investigations into "very concerning" claims about the harvesting of personal data, Prime Minister Theresa May told the Commons.

Her comments come after the Information Commissioner's Office confirmed it was investigating the allegations.

Mrs May said: "I would expect Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and all organisations involved to comply fully with the investigation that is taking place."

Cambridge University psychologist Aleksandr Kogan, who developed the app used to gather data for the research firm, told the BBC's Today programme he would be prepared to appear before Parliament or the US Congress to give his version of events.

He claims both sides are using him as a "scapegoat" in the row and says he believed what he was doing was "perfectly legal".