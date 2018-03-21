- ITV Report
Jobs at risk as Carpetright plans closures of poor performing stores
Troubled retailer Carpetright has announced plans to close poorly performing stores in restructuring plans that will see it tap investors for up to £60 million.
The group said it was "exploring" a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to help shore up its financial position.
The move would allow the company to close loss-making shops and secure discounts on rental costs.
If the CVA goes ahead, Carpetright would push through an equity issue of between £40 million and £60 million to fund plans to reboot the business and drive down debt.
The group, which has 409 UK shops, also agreed a £12.5 million unsecured loan from major shareholder Meditor to help with "short-term working capital requirements".
Carpetright chief executive Wilf Walsh said it would be "business as usual" for stores over Easter and the firm would remain in "close contact" with staff over its restructuring plans.
He said: "I am pleased that we have secured this additional support from one of our major shareholders as we continue to explore the feasibility of a CVA and a conditional equity issue.
"These further cash resources will enable us to make the necessary decisions free from short-term funding pressure.
"The aggressive store opening strategy pursued by the company's previous leadership has left Carpetright burdened with an oversized property estate consisting of too many poorly located stores on rents which are simply unsustainable."
Carpetright's announcement comes days after Toys R Us announced the closure of all of its stores leading to 3,000 job losses and Mothercare confirmed that it "engaged in preliminary discussions" on securing additional financing after a sales slump.