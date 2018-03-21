Jobs at risk as Carpetright plans closures of poor performing stores

Troubled retailer Carpetright has announced plans to close poorly performing stores in restructuring plans that will see it tap investors for up to £60 million.

The group said it was "exploring" a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to help shore up its financial position.

The move would allow the company to close loss-making shops and secure discounts on rental costs.

If the CVA goes ahead, Carpetright would push through an equity issue of between £40 million and £60 million to fund plans to reboot the business and drive down debt.

The group, which has 409 UK shops, also agreed a £12.5 million unsecured loan from major shareholder Meditor to help with "short-term working capital requirements".