Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg admits "we've made mistakes" in reaction to Cambridge Analytica allegations

The Facebook boss admits the company made mistakes. Credit: PA

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence after the social platform became embroiled in a data scandal on Friday. He admitted there was "a breach of trust" and his company had "made mistakes" in the wake of allegations made against the British data firm, Cambridge Analytica. The company had been suspended by Facebook amid claims it harvested personal details from more than 50 million users.

But Zuckerberg's statement on Wednesday is the first time he has reacted to the details found by the investigations of The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 News. He explained that in 2015, Facebook learned that a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan had shared data from his personality quiz app to a separate data firm, Cambridge Analytica. Such an action was against Facebook's rules so they “demanded that Kogan and Cambridge Analytica formally certify that they had deleted all improperly acquired data. They provided these certifications.”

Alexander Nix, chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, was suspended following an undercover investigation by Channel 4 News. Credit: PA

Zuckerberg continued: “Last week, we learned from The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 that Cambridge Analytica may not have deleted the data as they had certified. We immediately banned them from using any of our services. “Cambridge Analytica claims they have already deleted the data and has agreed to a forensic audit by a firm we hired to confirm this. We're also working with regulators as they investigate what happened.” "This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that."

Facebook's share price has plummeted since the Cambridge Analytica allegations

Zuckerberg outlined several reforms to repair trust in the social media platform.

The company will ban any developer that does not agree to a thorough audit.

Data will be generally limited to your name, profile photo and email address.

Developers will no longer have access to data from people who have not used an app in three months.

A tool will be visible at the top of the News Feed showing which apps have permission to your data.