New Look to cut 60 stores putting nearly 1000 jobs at risk

New Look has agreed to a restructuring plan with creditors that will see it close 60 stores, putting up to 980 jobs at risk.

The closures account for 10% of its UK store estate but the company will look to redeploy staff where possible.

The turnaround plan will cut the fashion chain's rents by between 15% to 55% across its remaining 393 stores.

Following the announcement stores will shut within six to 12 months’ time, "but no stores will close on day one", the company said.

Alistair McGeorge, executive chairman of New Look, said: "Given our challenged trading performance and over-rented UK store estate, we are having to take tough but necessary actions to reduce our fixed cost base and restore long-term profitability."