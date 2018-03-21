More than a million NHS workers set for 6.5% pay rise over three years

More than a million NHS workers in England are set for a 6.5% pay rise following months of debate over the 1% pay cap.

A deal, which would see wages increase over a three-year period, looks set to be finalised with unions on Wednesday.

If it is struck then nurses, midwives, ambulance drivers, porters, and other staff would see the end of a pay cap which has lasted seven years.

The £4 billion deal will be put into effect with money coming from the Government rather than existing budgets.

Money is also expected to be set aside for similar rises in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.