Nigel Farage dumps dead fish into Thames in protest against Brexit transition deal

Nigel Farage dumped haddock in the River Thames in protest against the length of time for the Brexit transition deal. Credit: PA

Protesters have thrown dead fish into the River Thames in outrage over the Brexit transition deal. One of those protesting on a fishing vessel directly opposite the Houses of Parliament was the former Ukip leader and driving force behind the Vote Leave campaign, Nigel Farage. Farage dubbed fishing “the acid test for Brexit” and claimed the government did not have “the guts to stand up for what Brexit voters wanted.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg has asked the Government to reassure critics of the EU's Common Fisheries Policy Credit: PA

Several MPs and fishermen oppose the government’s plan to remain subject to the European Union’s Common Fisheries Policy during the transition after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019. Jacob Rees-Mogg attended the demonstration today and said he hoped Prime Minister Theresa May would reassure critics of the transition deal. “I think it's very important that the rules between our formal date of leaving and the end of the implementation period do not have an unfair effect on our fishing communities. "And that relates to things like choke quotas, and there are proposals for changes that could be particularly damaging to the UK fishing community, and that's where we have to have the greatest concern. I would prefer it of course if we left properly on March 30 2019."

The stunt is reminiscent of another 'Fishing for Leave' campaign when a pro-Brexit flotilla took to the Thames in June 2016 Credit: PA