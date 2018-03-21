RAF engineer killed in Red Arrows crash named as Corporal Jonathan Bayliss

The RAF engineer killed in a Red Arrows crash at RAF Valley, north Wales, has been named.

Corporal Jonathan Bayliss, 41, was killed when the Hawk T1 aircraft he was flying in, crashed in a "big fireball".

The pilot of the aircraft survived the incident and is currently receiving medical care.

Witnesses reported seeing someone eject from the aircraft with a parachute before it smashed into the ground then "burned bright orange".

The MoD said: "It would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident at this time."

Sergeant Will Allen, a close colleague of Corporal Jon Bayliss said: “Jon had the ability to motivate and inspire a team and those around him – no matter the rank, role or person.

"He was so proud to have been chosen to join the Circus team for 2018 and, in being one of the small group of engineers whose job it was to fly in a Red Arrows jet, had fulfilled a schoolboy dream.