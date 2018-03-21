Salisbury spy attack police officer Nick Bailey set to leave hospital, ITV News understands

The police officer poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok is expected to be discharged from hospital shortly.

ITV News understands that Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey is close to being able to leave Salisbury District Hospital where he has been since being struck down by the potentially lethal chemical.

The Wiltshire police officer was initially in a critical condition having come into contact with the chemical weapon while working on the investigation into the targeted attack on the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.