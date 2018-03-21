Saturday Night Takeaway presenter Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving Credit: PA

TV presenter Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following a traffic collision. Ant, 42, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in south-west London on Sunday. McPartlin was seen at Kingston Police Station on Wednesday for questioning in relation to the incident. The Metropolitan Police confirmed he has been charged with drink-driving following his arrest on Sunday, and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

Declan Donnelly will present Saturday Night Takeaway alone. Credit: PA

Ant stepped down from current TV commitments following his arrest. Declan Donnelly will host Saturday Night Takeaway alone when the show returns on March 31. A spokesman for ITV said on Wednesday: "We can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return to ITV on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later." Dec wrote on his and McPartlin's Twitter account: "Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.