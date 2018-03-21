Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon appears at first campaign event as she announces bid to become New York governor

A former Sex and the City star has criticised current office holder Andrew Cuomo, as she challenges him for the post.

Cynthia Nixon slammed her Democratic primary opponent, for favouring corporations and the rich over average New Yorkers.

A new poll shows the actress trailing behind Cuomo who is seeking a third term in office - she is at 19% while he is at 66%.

Speaking in Brooklyn she criticised inequality in the state, which she blamed on policy choices such as tax cuts for corporations and wealthier New Yorkers, and called out alleged corruption in state government.