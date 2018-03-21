A calm, quiet couple of days with cloudy skies meaning the sunshine in short supply.

Not as cold as it has been - many of us will stay frost free tonight but tomorrow will be a chilly start in rural spots as temperatures fall to just 2C.

A soggy, breezy start for the south-east and East Anglia before it dries up. Elsewhere cloudy, grey skies but cheering up in places where the cloud breaks. Here, temperatures will be boosted to 11-12C.

Breezy and wet across Northern Ireland later - transferring into western Scotland later in the day.