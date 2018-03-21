Syrian government troops close in on besieged eastern Ghouta

The Syrian army now has a stranglehold on rebel-held enclave eastern Ghouta, having taken control of 70 per cent of the area in ferocious fighting in the past month.

The rebels were driven out of the suburb of Saqba at the weekend. The people who remain in this town seven kilometres from the capital are reliant on aid given out by the government as they attempt to carve out a life among the rubble.

One resident told ITV News: "People are tired after seven years of fighting, of bombing. Our building, our shops, our jobs, all is destroyed. This is my town. This is my home."