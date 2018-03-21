Treasury finds £4bn behind sofa for NHS pay rise that introduces performance pay

The pay rise being announced for NHS staff, other than doctors, is a big moment.

Because it is being funded with more than a billion pounds a year of new money from the Treasury for the three years of the deal.

And it will award an average pay rise of 6.5% in total over the three years to nurses, midwives, orderlies and so on - which means that for the first time in donkey's years there is a reasonable chance their pay will keep pace with inflation.

The average annual pay rise will be a touch over 2%, still a fraction below the current 2.7% inflation rate - but inflation is falling, which means that by 2021 a typical health service employee may be a bit better off.

How come the Chancellor Philip Hammond is showing a bit more generosity to NHS staff?