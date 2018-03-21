Remaining dry across much of England and Wales with some sunny spells at times

A fine but cold or frosty start for many with some patchy fog in the southeast. Remaining dry across much of England and Wales through the day with some good sunny spells at times.

Rain in the far northwest of the UK will extend southeastwards through the day bringing increasing amounts of cloud and some more persistent spells of rain to North Wales and northeast England by the late afternoon.

Windy at times across northern parts of the UK. Top temperatures of 12 Celsius (54 F).