Barack Obama shares parenting advice with New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is expecting her first child in June, says she has received some parenting tips from Barack Obama.

Speaking about her conversation with the former US president, she said: "The question that I asked was simply 'how do you deal with guilt..."

She added: "His insights were I'm sure the same as any parent would probably give me that 'you do your best.'"

Obama received an official Powhiri welcome for his three-day visit to New Zealand, during which he will also meet with community leaders.