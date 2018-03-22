Jeremy Corbyn to call on voters to use local elections to tell the Government 'enough is enough'

Jeremy Corbyn is calling on voters to use upcoming local elections to tell the Government that "enough is enough" and they want a change in direction.

Launching Labour's campaign for the May elections in English authorities in Manchester, Mr Corbyn will highlight increases of almost 6% in council tax bills across the country.

He will accuse Conservatives of demanding voters "pay more for less", as bills soar while local services are cut.

And he will say that a vote for Labour on May 3 represents a vote to "change direction".

"On May 3, people across England will have the chance to send an unmistakable message to this Government that enough is enough," the Labour leader will say.

"Enough of cuts to vital services that hurt local communities; enough of cuts to schools, hospitals and local policing; enough of library and youth centres closures, enough of leaving elderly and disabled people without essential care; and enough of failed privatisations that suck funds out of public services so a few can make a profit.