Facebook users left reviewing relationship with social media giant in wake of Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook users have been left reviewing their relationship with the social media giant in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica (CA) scandal.

It is alleged that 50 million users of the social media giant had their personal details harvested by CA, which were then said to have been used in elections and political campaign.

The British firm denies any wrongdoing.

Facebook has seen billions of dollars wiped off its market value following the scandal, but buying back users' trust may take longer than regaining the cash.

Social media is all about perception, and many Facebook users seem shocked by the recent revelations, leading many people to review their relationship with the site.

"If I like something, and now that information is being sold for nefarious purposes like this, I won't like that," one Facebook user told ITV News.

Another user said that she would no longer be posting on her account.