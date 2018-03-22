Theresa May to ask EU leaders to stand together against Russia's threat to democracy

Theresa May is to urge EU leaders to stand together in the face of a threat from Russia which can be expected to last years into the future.

With UK-Russian relations plunged into the deep freeze by the nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury, the Prime Minister will say Moscow's brazen flouting of international law represents a threat to the basis of democracy across Europe.

But she will insist that if European states stand shoulder to shoulder in the face of Russian aggression, then "united, we will succeed".

Her comments come a day after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson escalated the war of words with Moscow by suggesting that Vladimir Putin is hoping for a propaganda boost from this summer's World Cup similar to that which Hitler sought in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

As the war of words continued between Moscow and London, the Russian foreign ministry described Mr Johnson as "poisoned with hate and unprofessionalism."

Addressing fellow EU leaders at the European Council summit in Brussels, Mrs May will express her appreciation of the solidarity shown by allies across the world who have backed the UK's assessment that Russia is to blame for the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal by nerve agent in Salisbury.

And she will warn that the "indiscriminate and reckless" attack fits in with a pattern of disrespect for international rules and norms by Moscow which threatens the basis for Europe's advanced democracies, open societies and free economies.

Although the attempted assassination of the Skripals took place, like the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, in the UK, it is clear that the Russian threat does not respect borders and places all European nations in risk, she will say.

"The challenge of Russia is one that will endure for years to come," Mrs May is expected to say.

"As a European democracy, the UK will stand shoulder to shoulder with the EU and with Nato to face these threats together. United, we will succeed."