Quick-thinking police officers save the life of choking baby that had stopped breathing

Two Ohio police officers carried out life-saving first aid on a two-month-old baby at a roadside.

Shaker Heights Police officers Alex Oklander and Ryan Sidders stopped to assist mum Tamica Pruitte when she stopped in the middle of the road with her hazard lights on.

Ms Pruitte was frantically trying to help her baby after she had choked on some milk.

"We pull up behind the car; we saw a female exit the car and frantically run to the passenger rear door and appear to be in some distress," Officer Sidders told WJW-TV.

"The baby had what seemed to be milk coming out of her mouth and nose. That’s when we administered the back thrusts," said Oklander added.