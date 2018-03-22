Russia responds to Boris Johnson’s Putin-Hitler comparison as 'utterly disgusting'

Russia has denounced Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s admission that Vladimir Putin will use this summer’s World Cup like Adolf Hitler did in the 1936 Olympics as propaganda for his regime.

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the comparison as an "utterly disgusting statement which is unworthy of a foreign minister of any country."

Peskov judged Johnson’s words as "insulting and unacceptable."

Russian Ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko said: "The British government is free to make a decision about its participation in the World Cup but nobody has the right to insult the Russian people who defeated Nazism and lost more than 25 million people by comparing our country to Nazi Germany.

“That goes beyond common sense and we don’t think British war veterans would share this opinion.”

It marks an escalation in the war of words exchanged between Moscow and London in the wake of the poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Britain have accused Russia of using a military grade nerve agent which the Kremlin has fiercely denied.