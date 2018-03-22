The Bank of England holds interest rates unchanged at 0.5%

The Bank of England has kept interest rates unchanged at 0.5%.

Seven of the Bank's nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep interest rates on hold, while two voted for a 0.25% increase.

Minutes of the latest MPC meeting revealed Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders voted to raise rates to 0.75% amid concerns over inflation as wage growth has started to pick up.

The Bank also revealed it expects the economy to take a "temporary" hit from the recent Beast from the East snow disruption.

Early estimates among its staff suggest growth may slow to 0.3% in the first quarter from 0.4% at the end of 2017.