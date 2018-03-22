Theresa May accuses Russia of ‘brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom’

At the spring European Council, a subject which is set to dominate is the UK’s diplomatic impasse with Russia – sparked by the nerve agent poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Arriving in Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May told ITV News: “Russia staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom when it attempted the murder of two people in the streets of Salisbury.

"I will be raising this issue with my counterparts today because it is clear that the Russian threat doesn't respect borders and indeed the incident in Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbours from the western Balkans to the Middle East."