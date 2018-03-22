- ITV Report
Theresa May accuses Russia of ‘brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom’
At the spring European Council, a subject which is set to dominate is the UK’s diplomatic impasse with Russia – sparked by the nerve agent poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.
Arriving in Brussels, Prime Minister Theresa May told ITV News: “Russia staged a brazen and reckless attack against the United Kingdom when it attempted the murder of two people in the streets of Salisbury.
"I will be raising this issue with my counterparts today because it is clear that the Russian threat doesn't respect borders and indeed the incident in Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbours from the western Balkans to the Middle East."
Britain has been pressing EU allies to follow in its expulsion of 23 diplomats from Russia’s embassy in London.
Lithuanian president Dalia Grybauskaite has announced she is considering expelling Russian diplomats over the attack.
Foreign ministers issued a statement on Monday voicing "unqualified solidarity" with the UK but stopped short of blaming Moscow for the nerve agent attack.
Meanwhile, in London, Russia's ambassador Alexander Yakovenko condemned Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's comparison of Vladimir Putin hosting this summer's World Cup with Adolf Hitler's 1936 Olympics as propaganda for his regime.
"The British government is free to make a decision about its participation in the World Cup but nobody has the right to insult the Russian people who defeated Nazism and lost more than 25 million people by comparing our country to Nazi Germany.
"That goes beyond common sense and we don’t think British war veterans including those of the Arctic convoys would share this opinion."
President Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also described the comparison as an "utterly disgusting statement which is unworthy of a foreign minister of any country."