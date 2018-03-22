Sacré bleu! Theresa May urged to explain why post-Brexit blue passport 'set to be made by Franco-Dutch firm'

Theresa May has been urged to explain to British workers why the new post-Brexit blue passport will reportedly be made in France.

It comes after current British manufacturer De La Rue said the contract to manufacture the document, which Brexiteers see as a symbol of the UK's regained independence, is set to be awarded to Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto.

De La Rue boss Martin Sutherland said it was "disappointing and surprising" that his firm was "not allowed to compete" for the contact.

"Now this icon of British identity is going to be manufactured in France," he said.

Mr Sutherland said the Home Office had confirmed the move to him, although ministers denied the process was complete.

He also insisted his firm had been producing passports for the UK for the last 10 years "without a single hiccup" but had been "undercut on price"

He has called on the Prime Minister or Home Secretary Amber Rudd to explain their decision to his workers and said he would appeal.