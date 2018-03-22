Theresa May urges EU 'all-for-one' in face of Russian threat
Welcome to the mother of all press rooms, the cavernous European Union filing and TV centre in the middle of Brussels.
I am placed at the British end, which - you guessed - is right by the exit.
There are revolving doors, but they are not an appropriate metaphor.
It's an odd thing, Theresa May coming here now to appeal for a strong EU statement of condemnation against Russia for what she sees as a serious infringement of our sovereign rights and international law in the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
She wants EU unity in the face of a Russia which she sees as the strategic enemy of all EU members.
And maybe she will get it. Any minute now she will prepare the ground in a private meeting with Germany's Chancellor Merkel and France's president Macron.
Other EU members cannot but fail to see the irony in a Brexit prime minister urging all-for-one.
Probably, as a final punchline to the UK's 40 years of semi-detached partnership with the EU, they will proclaim their solidarity in no uncertain terms with their British chums.
But it will be with a twinkle, as proof - if such were needed - that it is not just Britons who have a sense of humour.