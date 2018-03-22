Theresa May urges EU 'all-for-one' in face of Russian threat

Welcome to the mother of all press rooms, the cavernous European Union filing and TV centre in the middle of Brussels.

I am placed at the British end, which - you guessed - is right by the exit.

There are revolving doors, but they are not an appropriate metaphor.

It's an odd thing, Theresa May coming here now to appeal for a strong EU statement of condemnation against Russia for what she sees as a serious infringement of our sovereign rights and international law in the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.