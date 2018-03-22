Trade war averted after US government announces European Union exempt from tariffs

The US government has announced the European Union will be among trading partners that are spared from tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the United States.

US President Donald Trump had planned to impose tariffs of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminium to restrict China flooding the world with cheaper goods but in practice it would have affected many allies.

The EU had threatened to impose their own tariffs in retaliation, but the move reduces risk of a trade war.