Top Trump lawyer in Russia probe resigns

President Donald Trump's lead lawyer, John Dowd, has resigned from the President's personal legal team handling the response to the Russia investigation.

Mr Dowd is reported to have concluded that Mr Trump was increasingly ignoring his advice.

In an email to US news outlets, Mr Dowd wrote: "I love the president and wish him well."

His departure raises questions about the direction of Trump's legal strategy and could signal a more aggressive defence.

Trump's legal team have been in negotiations in recent weeks over the scope and terms of a possible upcoming interview of the president by Mr Mueller.