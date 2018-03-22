Uber self-driving crash: Police release video footage showing moments before vehicle fatally hit pedestrian

Police in the US have released video footage from the cameras on the Uber self-driving car that fatally struck a pedestrian.

The footage shows the moments before the collision, but not the moment of impact.

It also shows the driver's reaction as the car ploughed into 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was pushing a bicycle across the road.

Ms Herzberg was taken to hospital but later died of her injuries.

The crash is thought to be the first known death involving a fully autonomous test vehicle.