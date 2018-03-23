Bench where Sergei Skripal and daughter collapsed removed amid Salisbury spy poison probe

Investigators have removed the bench in Salisbury where poisoned former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found. The Metropolitan Police said the attempted murder probe is likely to take months and involves 250 counter-terror detectives. Door handles and computer keyboards were also taken from the home of Mr Skripal's home as chemical weapons experts work to establish where and how the nerve agent attack on the Russian former spy took place. Scotland Yard said the bench is being taken to "preserve it as a potential crime exhibit".

The bench where the Skripals sat is wrapped in plastic. Credit: PA

Mr Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, were extremely ill when they were discovered on the park bench in The Maltings shopping centre on March 4. The bench, a short walk from Zizzi restaurant and The Mill pub, which were both visited by the Skripals, has been cordoned off and covered by a tent since the incident.

The area around the bench in Salisbury is cordoned off. Credit: PA

Officials used a saw to remove the bench from its foundations before taking it away. Blood samples from the Skripals are also being taken so that tests can be carried out by chemical weapons experts. The chief constable of Wiltshire, Kier Pritchard, said on Thursday that the investigation was complex and no end was in sight. He said: “The investigation is highly likely to take many months and where it is operationally possible, updates will be issued to the media. We thank the public for their continued support.”

The bench is sealed and slowly removed from the scene. Credit: PA