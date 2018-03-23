Who's in Donald Trump's controversial inner circle?

Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

It has been a tumultuous year in the Trump administration with an extraordinary turnover of staff at the White House. At times the White House has seemed like a revolving door with few survivors in Trump’s inner circle - with the latest appointment of outspoken John Bolton as national security adviser raising eyebrows in Washington. The inner circle includes loyal Trump campaign aides, the president's son-in-law and the advisers who ran his populist, outsider bid for office. Here's a look at the the people who - for now - have the ear of Donald Trump and how they may shape the policies that are shaking up Washington:

John Bolton, National Security Adviser

Video: How outspoken is John Bolton?

A new appointment and one who will share the nationalistic views of the president. Critics believe that his hawkish approach may lead to military interventions rather than diplomatic solutions. He's advocated bombing options when discussing North Korea and Iran.

Peter Navarro, White House National Trade Council Director

Mr Navarro attends presidential proclamation signing on steel and aluminium tariffs at the White House Credit: AP

Mr Navarro is a top economic adviser to the president and director of the White House's Trade and Manufacturing Policy office. Known as an unapologetic protectionist – he is driving the talk of a trade war. Unsurprisingly, after penning the book, ‘Death by China’. The former Trump campaign adviser is an economics professor at the University of California, Irvine and is widely believed to be the man behind the tariffs placed on steel and aluminium.

Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo was appointed after Donald Trump fired Rex Tillerson. Credit: AP

Replacement for the fired Rex Tillerson and another person that shares the hawkish views of the president. Speaking about his new Secretary of State, Trump said, "I’ve worked with Mike Pompeo now for quite some time – tremendous energy, tremendous intellect, we’re always on the same wavelength." Pompeo is a big critic of the Obama administration's nuclear deal with Iran and has opposed closing Guantanamo Bay.

John Kelly, White House Chief of Staff

Kelly has hard time a managing an all-but-unmanageable president Credit: AP

Kelly is a staunch advocate for hardline policies on immigration. Previously he's taken full responsibility for Trump's troubled first order for a ban on travellers from some mostly Muslim countries. But there are suggestions Kelly is having a hard time reigning in the president, particularly his tweets. His position is also in doubt after rumours that Trump might sack Kelly and not replace him.

Joseph DiGenova, Lawyer to Donald Trump

DiGenova is new to The White House but is a big supporter of the presidents Credit: C-Span

A new hire at The White House who has been vocal in his support of the president, particularly on the FBI investigation into Russian meddling during the presidential election. Speaking on Fox News in January, DiGenova said: "There was a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime."

Jim Mattis, Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis reiterated Trump's view that allies are not paying their fair share Credit: AP